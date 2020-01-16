Switcheo (SWTH) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Switcheo has a market cap of $2.21 million and $6,046.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Switcheo has traded 46.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Switcheo token can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $317.29 or 0.03648805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00197479 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028418 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127041 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

