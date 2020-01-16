Swipe Market Cap Achieves $91.66 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Swipe token can now be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00017031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $91.66 million and approximately $18.46 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.27 or 0.03501730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00196722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027234 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128304 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,135,911 tokens. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

