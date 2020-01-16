SwiftCash Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. During the last week, SwiftCash has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. SwiftCash has a total market capitalization of $58,174.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000289 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 95.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SwiftCash

SwiftCash (SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 112,285,037 coins and its circulating supply is 111,564,606 coins. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

