SunTrust Banks Begins Coverage on Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV)

SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Forty Seven’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Forty Seven from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Forty Seven from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forty Seven from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forty Seven currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.67.

Get Forty Seven alerts:

NASDAQ FTSV opened at $36.80 on Monday. Forty Seven has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 3.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forty Seven will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Forty Seven news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 5,000 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,201,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irving Weissman sold 30,000 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $1,326,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $3,054,650 in the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Forty Seven by 595.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,627,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,498 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Forty Seven by 5,976.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 17.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 47,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Forty Seven during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Forty Seven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forty Seven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.