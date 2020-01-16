Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.07.

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Sunrun and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ RUN traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $16.37. 1,991,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,772. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 71.15, a P/E/G ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $21.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.22 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.93%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $53,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 52,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $864,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,984,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,736,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,442 shares of company stock worth $2,177,208 over the last ninety days. 9.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 943,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 206,766 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 61,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 21.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

