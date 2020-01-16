Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a publicly traded Delaware limited partnership is engaged, through subsidiaries, in the retail and wholesale marketing of propane and related appliances and services. The Partnership believes it is the third largest retail marketer of propane in the United States, Suburban Propane Partners serves active residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers from customer service centers in over 40 states. The Partnership’s operations are concentrated in the east and west coast regions of the United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

SPH opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.57. Suburban Propane Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $172.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.00 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 58.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

