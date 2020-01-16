Storj (STORJ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.29 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Storj token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001216 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Tidex, Gate.io and Ethfinex. Storj has a market cap of $14.29 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Storj has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.69 or 0.03333857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00192588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00125554 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Storj’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Storj can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Radar Relay, Liqui, Gate.io, Huobi, Upbit, Tidex, Bittrex, CoinTiger, Ethfinex, Liquid, Binance, ABCC, Livecoin, OKEx, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

