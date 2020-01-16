Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of DexCom Put Options (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 13,336 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,377% compared to the typical volume of 903 put options.

In other DexCom news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 9,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,846,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,030.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.62, for a total transaction of $1,383,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,136 shares of company stock valued at $10,638,149 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 379.3% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 788.80 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.58 and a 200 day moving average of $177.08. DexCom has a 12 month low of $107.44 and a 12 month high of $242.14.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on DexCom from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.80.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.