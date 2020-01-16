STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €23.00 by UBS Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €23.00 ($26.74) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €25.61 ($29.78).

STMicroelectronics stock opened at €24.84 ($28.88) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €19.24. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

