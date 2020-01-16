Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,395 shares during the period. Stifel Financial makes up about 2.0% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $28,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,459,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,476,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,177,000 after purchasing an additional 651,701 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 147,612 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 119,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 110,401 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 92,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.60.

NYSE SF traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $63.40. The company had a trading volume of 347,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,864. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $46.36 and a 12-month high of $64.93.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.53 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

In related news, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $607,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,304,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allen Brautigam sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $59,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,726.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,882. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

