Steem Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX and Bithumb. Steem has a total market capitalization of $50.15 million and $710,079.00 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,727.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.27 or 0.03771195 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00605103 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00014477 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000380 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000214 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 374,034,557 coins and its circulating supply is 357,060,463 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, GOPAX, RuDEX, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Huobi, Binance and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

