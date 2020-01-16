Startcoin Price Reaches $0.0029 (START)

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Startcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Startcoin has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Startcoin has a market cap of $129,446.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010121 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

START is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org . Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Startcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Startcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Startcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

