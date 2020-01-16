STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Releases Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.05-0.05 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.9-38.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.14 million.STAAR Surgical also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $41.64 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.71 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 6.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.25.

In other news, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $598,246.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 47,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $1,763,577.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,341 shares of company stock worth $2,635,130 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

