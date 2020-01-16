St George Mining (ASX:SGQ) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) traded up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.13 ($0.09), 597,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 526,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.13 ($0.09).

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.64 million and a P/E ratio of -4.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.14.

St George Mining Company Profile (ASX:SGQ)

St George Mining Limited explores for mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group element sulphides, as well as gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Mt Alexander project that includes five granted exploration licenses located to the south-southwest of the Agnew-Wiluna Belt, Western Australia.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for St George Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St George Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.