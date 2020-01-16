SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley raised shares of SSR Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.70 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.71.

SSR Mining stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.81. The stock had a trading volume of 812,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,719. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 77.52 and a beta of -0.41. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,449 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $509,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 756,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 415,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $890,000. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

