Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPOT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $182.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.58.

NYSE SPOT traded up $3.05 on Wednesday, hitting $152.45. 1,037,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,460. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of -254.08 and a beta of 1.91. Spotify has a 12 month low of $110.57 and a 12 month high of $161.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.85 and a 200-day moving average of $137.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Spotify had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Spotify’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spotify will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 64.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the third quarter worth about $42,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Spotify by 490.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Spotify by 191.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

