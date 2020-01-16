Spirit of America Management Corp NY Trims Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 63,787 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for about 1.3% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,904,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $971,674,000 after buying an additional 2,014,541 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,959,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $787,655,000 after buying an additional 596,118 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,283,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,796,000 after buying an additional 446,655 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,299,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,407,000 after buying an additional 844,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,522,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after buying an additional 723,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PAA stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $18.91. 91,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,033,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.02. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.