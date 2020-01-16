Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 8,090 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Equity Partners comprises 2.1% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned about 0.55% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $12,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE CEQP traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.61. 13,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,468. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average is $34.39. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CEQP shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.