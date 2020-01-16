Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 39,100 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 39,100 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 3.3% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $18,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4,335.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,313,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,512,000 after buying an additional 5,193,754 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,734,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,135,000 after buying an additional 2,521,149 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 254.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,396,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,913,000 after buying an additional 2,438,336 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 419.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,886,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,480,000 after buying an additional 2,330,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,647,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,416,963,000 after buying an additional 1,577,219 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Barclays lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 257,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,459,676. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $21.68.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares in the company, valued at $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.