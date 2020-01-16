Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 300 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 68.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 90.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.53.

In other news, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,145,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,524 shares of company stock worth $1,443,495. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.55. The stock had a trading volume of 547,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,571. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.79. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $290.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.72 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 34.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 77.09%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

