Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Stock Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Workday by 12.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth $6,088,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 100,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,487,000 after acquiring an additional 50,732 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 165.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 88,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,075,000 after acquiring an additional 55,237 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Workday by 21.2% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $48,387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $558,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 774,901 shares of company stock worth $127,914,768. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.72. 1,346,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $151.06 and a 12 month high of $226.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.95 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.82.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on Workday and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Workday from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.67.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.