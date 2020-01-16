Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $5.29 Million Stake in Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 38,570 shares during the period. Black Stone Minerals makes up approximately 0.9% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned about 0.20% of Black Stone Minerals worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 100,590 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 70,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 50,387 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,412. Black Stone Minerals LP has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.62 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 48.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BSM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,415.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $62,367.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,417.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

