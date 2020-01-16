Spirit of America Management Corp NY Decreases Stock Position in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its holdings in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,244 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned approximately 0.75% of Sprague Resources worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sprague Resources by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprague Resources by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sprague Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Sprague Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 175,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRLP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.77. 35,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13. Sprague Resources LP has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $20.54.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $582.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.60 million. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 42.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprague Resources LP will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

