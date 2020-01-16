Spirit of America Management Corp NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 114,600 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 97,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $589,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yorktown Energy Partners Viii, sold 12,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $614,165.03. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,095,545 shares of company stock valued at $151,028,254. 7.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 target price on shares of Antero Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

AM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,340,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,625,795. Antero Midstream Corp has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.56. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.56 million. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 544.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

