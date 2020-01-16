Spirit of America Management Corp NY Cuts Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APLE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 159.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 113.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 180.5% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. 60.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $15.93. 1,266,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,113. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $331.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.26 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,138,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,857,083.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $113,470 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APLE shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

