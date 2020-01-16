Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 5,350 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.6% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRNO traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,477. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.49.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.79 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRNO shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

