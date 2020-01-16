Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) PT Raised to GBX 230 at Canaccord Genuity

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Investec cut shares of Spirent Communications to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 238 ($3.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 203.29 ($2.67).

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 230.39 ($3.03) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 227.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 195.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 110.80 ($1.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 253.50 ($3.33). The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

