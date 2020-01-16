Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Shares Up 6.5%

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.82, 152,951 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 71% from the average session volume of 89,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sphere 3D from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sphere 3D stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) by 1,003.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of Sphere 3D worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

