SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH (LON:SPSY) Stock Price Down 3.1%

SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH (LON:SPSY)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 157 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 157 ($2.07), 19,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 41,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($2.13).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 150.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 138.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.63 million and a PE ratio of 30.74.

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates through three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company's products include a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by G8 central banks and other central banks for currency security, as well as a G8 country for passport security; and hardware and software systems include high-speed currency authentication sensors.

