SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) Trading Up 0.2%

SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.53 and last traded at $34.53, approximately 665 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 22,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.45.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4927 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INKM. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $101,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,285,000.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.