SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.55

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.55 and last traded at $40.55, with a volume of 190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average is $39.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6087 per share. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DWX. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,284,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,542,000 after buying an additional 147,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

