SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.55

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.55 and last traded at $40.55, with a volume of 190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average is $39.39.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6087 per share. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)
SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.
