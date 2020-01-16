SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 827.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,929,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.08. 3,755,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,213,054. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $98.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.00%.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

