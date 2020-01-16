SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) is Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Cumberland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises about 7.2% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned 1.01% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $20,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of XAR stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $116.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,797. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $82.76 and a one year high of $115.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1255 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.