SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Position Lowered by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 63.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYV traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.23. 83,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,182. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $56.26 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3476 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.