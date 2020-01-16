SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.49

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.49 and last traded at $55.43, with a volume of 7175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.73.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3131 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MDYV)
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
