SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.49

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.49 and last traded at $55.43, with a volume of 7175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3131 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 67,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

