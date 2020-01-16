SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 670.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,897,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613,537 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 727.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,040,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,229,000 after buying an additional 1,793,643 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,843,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,797,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,306,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,427,000 after acquiring an additional 488,807 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.30. 70,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,766. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $35.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average of $32.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2121 per share. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.