SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.63

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.63 and last traded at $38.51, with a volume of 8990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.58.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1879 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viridian Ria LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 57,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

