SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.63

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.63 and last traded at $38.51, with a volume of 8990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.58.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.67.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1879 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPLG)
SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.
