SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.52 and last traded at $26.52, approximately 10,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 63,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.