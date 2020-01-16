SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,036,000 after acquiring an additional 498,321 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,989,000 after purchasing an additional 419,734 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,350,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,646,000 after purchasing an additional 417,558 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,328.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 332,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 318,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $9,056,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.64. 10,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,315. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.86. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $31.73.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

