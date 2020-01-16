SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) Trading Up 0%

SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS)’s stock price was up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.83 and last traded at $32.76, approximately 123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

