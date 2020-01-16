SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Purchased by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 39,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 591,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,171,000 after purchasing an additional 84,450 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 863,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,561,000 after purchasing an additional 29,964 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 547,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,849,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLRN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $30.79. 550,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,960. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

