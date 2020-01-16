Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPAR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Motors from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $227,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,977,650.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $675,000. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skyline Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 365,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 245,624 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 18.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the third quarter valued at about $7,134,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 15.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

SPAR traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 172,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,295. Spartan Motors has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a market cap of $608.09 million, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $288.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Spartan Motors will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

