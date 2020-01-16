SparksPay (SPK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $19.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 139.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 189.5% higher against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $15,625.00 and $19.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000117 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001051 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

