Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.49 per share, with a total value of $382,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,434.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 5,450 shares of company stock worth $416,561 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 6,708.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $77.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average is $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $92.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $725.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.24%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

