Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Stake Lowered by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,785 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $5,703,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,259 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,682,917 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $90,894,000 after purchasing an additional 80,524 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the airline’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 104,256 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.19.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $55.03. 4,097,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,931,193. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average is $53.86. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $47.40 and a one year high of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

