Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Position Cut by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNE traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.50. 36,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,113. Sony Corp has a 1 year low of $41.91 and a 1 year high of $72.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.13.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.57 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 9.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNE. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Sony in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.