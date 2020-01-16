Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Short Interest Update

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Currently, 18.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 336,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

SAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens set a $40.00 price target on Sonic Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

NYSE:SAH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.96. 6,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,462. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.86. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.24.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 4,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $152,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,876 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,265,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,275,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,417. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.