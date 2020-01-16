Somerville Kurt F Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Somerville Kurt F cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 29.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 203.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on V. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura raised their price objective on Visa from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.58.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $199.80 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $200.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.32 and a 200-day moving average of $180.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

