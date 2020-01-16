Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Short Interest Update

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 6,990,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.98 and a 200 day moving average of $81.56. Solaredge Technologies has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $106.14.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.89 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yoav Galin sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $112,842.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 165,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,068.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $952,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,136,357.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,312 shares of company stock worth $12,924,417 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.31.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.