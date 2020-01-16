Software (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Shares Up 2.4%

Software AG (OTCMKTS:SWDAF)’s share price shot up 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.10 and last traded at $36.10, 499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.25.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Software alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.